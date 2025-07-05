Late Rally Falls Short in 6-3 Loss

July 5, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Fraynel Nova

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies bats were active with four hits in their last two innings, but they couldn't complete the rally as Columbia fell 6-3 to the Augusta GreenJackets Saturday night at Segra Park.

The GreenJackets got four runs across in the first three frames against Fireflies starter Jose Gutierrez (L, 0-1). Colby Jones broke through with a double before scoring on a Colin Burgess base knock. The next inning. Jones scored a pair on a triple before coming around on an Elio Campos two bagger to give the GreenJackets a 4-0 lead.

Columbia got one back in the bottom of the third. Aldrin Lucas drew a lead-off walk and moved up on a Henry Ramos single. After that, Yandel Ricardo laced a single through the hole to score Lucas to get Columbia on the board.

The next inning, Stone Russell legged out a bloop double down the right field line. Henry Ramos spurred a single to score Russell to cut Augusta's lead to 4-2.

After that, Augusta tallied a run in the fifth and sixth innings to reextend their lead to 6-2.

Gutierrez was tagged with four earned runs over 2.2 innings before Columbia went to the bullpen. Henson Leal stranded a pair of inherited runners in 1.1 scoreless frames for Columbia. Next up, Nick Conte surrendered one run in the fifth and Julio Rosario allowed one run over a pair of frames. Fraynel Nova closed things out with a pair of three-up, three-down innings.

The Fireflies got back-to-back hits from Henry Ramos and Yandel Ricardo in the ninth to cut the GreenJackets lead to 6-3. After that, Colson Lawrence set down the side in order to stop the late rally.

Cam Caminiti allowed one run over three innings to get things started. Jackson Dannelly gave up another run in 2.2 innings before Albert Rivas (W, 3-1) worked 2.1 scoreless to keep the Fireflies bats at bay.

The Fireflies close out their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tomorrow night at Segra Park at 6:35 pm. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (1-1, 5.25 ERA) takes the slab for Columbia and the GreenJackets counter with RHP Luis Arestigueta (0-3, 4.74 ERA).

Tomorrow is Super Splash Day at Segra Park. Cool off from the summer heat and end your Fourth of July weekend with post-game kids run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge, a full-team autograph session and a fireworks show! Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

