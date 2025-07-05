Mudcats Fall to Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers took a 5-0 lead and never trailed as they beat the Carolina Mudcats 10-2 on Saturday night at SEGRA Stadium.

Fayetteville (6-8 // 41-39) took a 5-0 lead thanks in large part to an Esmil Valencia two-run home run.

Carolina (10-4 // 46-32) got on the board with two runs in the seventh on an Eric Bitonti double.

The series concludes Sunday with first pitch slated for 5:05 P.M.

