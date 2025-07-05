Woodpeckers Run Wild in Win over Mudcats

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (6-8, 42-38) received big contributions at the plate and on the basepaths all night long as they defeated the Carolina Mudcats (10-4, 46-32) 10-2 on Saturday night.

As a team, Fayetteville logged seven stolen bases in as many attempts, making them 20-for-20 since their six-game series shifted to Segra Stadium, as well as a perfect 33-for-33 through the first five matchups against Carolina.

It did not take long for the Woodpeckers to kick things into gear on offense. Back-to-back walks opened the bottom of the second inning to set the stage for Esmil Valencia, and he capitalized by blasting a three-run home run to open the scoring.

Their baserunning prowess caused chaos for the Mudcats defensively in the bottom of the third, leading to a pair of runs. With runners on the corners, Jancel Villarroel stole second base, and an errant back pick to third trickled into left field, allowing both Woodpeckers to cross home plate and up the early lead to five.

Fayetteville went quiet at the plate over the following two frames, but they woke up in the sixth inning to the tune of a four-run outburst. Valencia contributed an RBI single, and Hector Salas promptly followed it up by driving a two-run double to right-center field. Alberto Hernandez capitalized shortly thereafter and produced a run-scoring groundout, pushing the Woodpeckers ahead 9-0.

The Mudcats broke up the shutout bid by tallying two runs in the top of the seventh, but the Woodpeckers quickly struck back. A Salas base hit pushed them into double digits in the run column, providing the last bit of offense on the night.

All the while, the Fayetteville pitching staff held the top offense in the Carolina League in check all night long. Twine Palmer allowed just one hit and one hit batter in his three-inning start, fanning five Mudcats in the process. Joan Ogando carried the baton, tossing four innings of two-run ball, and Ryan Smith closed Carolina out by throwing two scoreless frames to hammer down the victory.

Fayetteville closes out Red, White, & Blue Weekend in the series finale versus the Mudcats on Sunday at 5:05 PM. RHP Brandon McPherson will take the mound for the Woodpeckers and face LHP Wande Torres for Carolina. In addition to Sunday Funday presented by Magic 106.9, where kids can run the bases and families can play catch in the outfield after the game, it is also Faith & Family Night presented by Manna Church.







