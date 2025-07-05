RiverDogs Rained out in Myrtle Beach Saturday
July 5, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Charleston RiverDogs News Release
Myrtle Beach, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs contest with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans scheduled for July 5 at Pelicans Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up at a later date, to be announced.
The series between the RiverDogs and Pelicans is scheduled to conclude tomorrow night at 6:35 pm in Myrtle Beach.
Charleston returns to Riley Park on Tuesday to begin a six-game series with the Columbia Fireflies. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm on Tuesday. Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com.
Carolina League Stories from July 5, 2025
- Woodpeckers Run Wild in Win over Mudcats - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- FredNats Walk off Delmarva, 7-6, for Fourth Straight Win - Fredericksburg Nationals
- 'Dads Double up on Cannon Ballers 10-5 - Hickory Crawdads
- Delmarva Walked off by Fredericksburg in Ten Innings - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Mudcats Fall to Fayetteville - Carolina Mudcats
- Late Rally Falls Short in 6-3 Loss - Columbia Fireflies
- RiverDogs Rained out in Myrtle Beach Saturday - Charleston RiverDogs
- Saturday's Game against Charleston Postponed - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Lynchburg Falters to Salem on Saturday - Lynchburg Hillcats
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.5 vs Augusta - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.