RiverDogs Rained out in Myrtle Beach Saturday

July 5, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs contest with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans scheduled for July 5 at Pelicans Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up at a later date, to be announced.

The series between the RiverDogs and Pelicans is scheduled to conclude tomorrow night at 6:35 pm in Myrtle Beach.

Charleston returns to Riley Park on Tuesday to begin a six-game series with the Columbia Fireflies. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm on Tuesday. Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com.







