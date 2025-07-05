Delmarva Walked off by Fredericksburg in Ten Innings

FREDERICKSBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (30-50, 3-11) lost a heartbreaker to the Fredericksburg Nationals (39-40, 9-5) in ten innings on Saturday by a final score of 7-6.

The Fred Nats took an early lead, scoring twice in the first inning on an RBI groundout by Cristhian Vaquero and an infield single by Jorgelys Mota, putting Delmarva behind 2-0.

The deficit doubled to 4-0 in the second on run-scoring hits by Randal Diaz and Francesco Barbieri.

Delmarva cracked the scoreboard in the fourth on a solo home run by Luis Almeyda. His first long ball as a Shorebirds trimmed the deficit to 4-1.

In the fifth, Fredericksburg stretched their lead back to four with an RBI single by Cristhian Vaquero to make it a 5-1 game.

In the seventh, the Shorebirds began another late-inning comeback attempt by scoring three times. Kevin Guerrero got it started with a sacrifice fly to make it 5-2. Moments later, Nate George doubled to bring home two runs, pulling the Shorebirds within one at 5-4.

One inning later, Delmarva took advantage of a dropped fly ball by Nick Peoples on a ball hit by Kevin Guerrero, allowing Braylin Tavera to score from first and tie the game at five.

The game went into extras, and in the tenth inning, Nick Peoples dropped another fly ball in right field, letting Yasmil Bucce score and giving Delmarva their first lead of the night at 6-5.

However, the Fred Nats quickly tied the game on a throwing error. Cristian Vaquero ended things moments later with a single into left-center, with Randal Diaz just beating the throw to home by Braylin Tavera to give Fredericksburg their fourth straight win over the Shorebirds, 7-6 in ten innings.

Euri Montero (1-0) earned the win, while Kenny Leiner (0-3) took the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds wrap up their series in Fredericksburg on Sunday evening as Yeiber Cartaya takes the mound against Brayan Romero. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM.







