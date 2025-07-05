Lynchburg Falters to Salem on Saturday

July 5, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats faltered against the Salem Red Sox on Saturday afternoon by a score of 7-5.

With the win, the Red Sox will have a chance to win their first series since the beginning of May with another win tomorrow.

Salem came out firing with three doubles in their first four hitters, jolting the Red Sox in front. Starlyn Nunez would tack on one more in the first inning with an RBI-single, pushing the lead to 3-0.

In the third the Red Sox would continue adding on in the third inning as Kleyver Salazar delivered with an RBI single, pushing the lead up to four.

The sixth would bring about another run for Salem. With the bases loaded, a slow roller by Yohander Linarez resulted in a fielder's choice, extending the lead to 5-0.

Lynchburg would start to chip away in the bottom of the frame after loading up the bases with no one out. Jose Pirela drove a double down the right field line, clearing the bases and cutting the deficit to 5-3.

The momentum would not last long as Salem would respond quickly in the top of the seventh inning. A double from Enddy Azocar and a sacrifice fly from Salazar would tack on two more.

The Hillcats would make things interesting in the ninth inning, tacking on two more runs. A ground out from Ryan Cesarini plated one with an RBI single from Garrett Howe scoring another.

However, despite the tying run coming to the plate, Lynchburg would fall short.







