Saturday's Game against Charleston Postponed

July 5, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Myrtle Beach, S.C. - Due to inclement weather Saturday's game between the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and the Charleston RiverDogs has been postponed. The rescheduled game date will be announced at a later time.

As a reminder, tickets for Saturday's game cannot be refunded but it is good for any regular season game this year or any future year. Tickets can be exchanged at the box office the next time you come to Pelicans Ballpark.

The Pelicans conclude the homestand against the Charleston Riverdogs (Tampa Bay Rays) at 6:35 E.T. on Sunday, July 6. LHP Hayden Frank (2-3, 6.68) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Ryan Andrade (7-2, 2.78) for Charleston.

This weekend (July 4th-6th) at Pelicans Ballpark is Red, White & Blue Weekend. The Pelicans will wear their Red, White, and Blue uniforms for the entire weekend. Arrive early for pre-game catch on the field prior to first pitch on Sunday, July 6th and stick around for a post-game Fireworks Extravaganza, courtesy of Sparks Toyota.







Carolina League Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.