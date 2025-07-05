FredNats Walk off Delmarva, 7-6, for Fourth Straight Win

July 5, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - For the fourth straight game, the Fredericksburg Nationals (9-5, 39-40) beat the Delmarva Shorebirds (3-11, 30-39), winning 7-6 Saturday on a walk-off single in the tenth inning from Cristhian Vaquero to claim the series.

For the second straight day, the FredNats jumped out to a big lead early. Fredericksburg scored in each of the first two innings against Chase Allsup, getting RBIs from Vaquero and Jorgelys Mota in the first and big hits from Randal Diaz and Francesco Barbieri in the second. After two frames, the score was 4-0 Fredericksburg.

That gave Bryan Polanco plenty of wiggle room to work with and the FredNat starter didn't need much at all. Polanco threw five innings of one-run ball, striking out six in the process with just two hits on his ledger. Luis Almeyda tagged him for a solo home run in the fourth, but Polanco was in cruise control for most of the night.

After he left, the FredNats scored again on hits from Luke Dickerson and Vaquero, taking a 5-1 lead into the latter stages of the night. That's when Delmarva finally pounced, though.

The Shorebirds sprang for three runs in the seventh inning, including a two-RBI double from Nate George and tied the game on an unearned run in the eighth inning, when Nick Peoples dropped a fly ball in right field that would have ended the frame.

Peoples misplayed another would-be flyout in the tenth inning to give Delmarva a 6-5 lead, but the FredNats were right there to match. Diaz scored Nate Ochoa when the Shorebirds committed an error of their own and Vaquero flared a single into left field to bring Diaz in with one out, sealing the 7-6 win in style.

Euri Montero (1-0) got the win, as Kenny Leiner (0-3) got the loss. The FredNats will go for their fifth win of the week with Brayan Romero (1-1, 6.06) pitching on Sunday in a 6:05 start.







