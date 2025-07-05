Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.5 vs Augusta

The Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at Segra Park at 6:35 pm. RHP Jose Gutierrez (0-0, 9.00 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Augusta counters with LHP Cam Caminiti (0-1, 2.93 ERA).

Tonight is Marvel Superhero night. The first 1,000 fans will get a Fireflies themed Marvel comic book and we'll have a fireworks show after the game. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

FIREFLIES EARN FIFTH SHUTOUT IN FRONT OF SELLOUT CROWD: The Columbia Fireflies pitching staff continued to roll, as they got their second shutout of the week and their fifth of the season in front of a sellout crowd of 7,402 Friday night at Segra Park. Yunior Marte had another strong start for Columbia. The righty spun four scoreless frames with three strikeouts to tie Grant Umberger for the most strikeouts in the Carolina League this season before passing the ball to Yeri Perez (W, 3-2). After that, Perez kept the ball rolling with three hitless innings and four strikeouts to get Columbia to the eighth with the lead. Then Augusto Mendieta S, 1) entered. The righty twirled two scoreless innings to earn his first Carolina League save and to preserve Columbia's fifth shutout of the season and their second against Augusta this week.

MASTERFUL MARTE: Sunday, Yunior Marte continued his solid start to the 2025 campaign. The 6'5" righty spun his third quality start of the year. He ranks among the Carolina League Leaders in most significant pitching statistics including ERA (3rd, 2.51), strikeouts (5th, 67), innings pitched (5th, 68.0), opposing average (1st, .184) and WHIP (1st, 0.96). In his first full-season in the Carolina League, Marte has looked the part as Columbia's ace.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Saturday, Asbel Gonzalez stole four bases in a single game for the third time this year. In the third inning, he usurped Tyler Tolbert's 2021 single season stolen base record when he swept his 50th base of the season. Tolbert had 49 steals in 51 tries across 80 games in Columbia. Gonzalez is second in the Carolina League to Tommy Hawke, who has 63 swipes this season. Gonzalez also has a chance to break the Fireflies career steals record. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Columbia's center fielder isn't far from the single-season franchise runs scored record either. Eric Torres set the mark with 70 runs scored last year. Gonzalez has scored 53 runs just after the Carolina League's half-way point.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

MCNAIR IS MAKING IT: Brennon McNair is climbing the Carolina League leaderboards since the start of June. In the last month and change, McNair is second in the circuit in slugging percentage (.514) behind Eric Bitonti (.602) of the Carolina Mudcats. McNair has the third-most homers in the League since June 1 with four and has scored the ninth-most runs (17).

I NEED A HIRO: Hiro Wyatt continued his roll of great pitching for Columbia. The righty has the fifth-most innings pitched since the start of June (27.2) and he's done more than just eat innings. He's limited base runners to the tune of a 1.08 WHIP, which is the ninth-best in the circuit during that run and he has found the swing and miss stuff. The righty has the fourth-most strikeouts in the league during that time with 27.

CLOSE SHAVE: This is the 206th time the Columbia Fireflies and Augusta GreenJackets have met since 2016. Augusta has claimed 103 and Columbia has won 102 contests.







