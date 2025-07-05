'Dads Double up on Cannon Ballers 10-5

July 5, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory, NC - Hector Osorio had a three-hit night for the Hickory Crawdads, as the club won their eleventh game in fourteen tries on Saturday night against Kannapolis by a 10-5 score at LP Frans Stadium.

Caden Scarborough put together a solid effort on the bump for the 'Dads, tossing 4.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking seven batters on 62 pitches.

However, the Crawdads offense claimed the spotlight tonight, as the Hickory bats logged another 10-hit game, led by Osorio's three runs scored on his trio of knocks for a club that now sits a half game out of first place in the Carolina League Southern Division.

Tonight was a continuation of the club's recent penchant for clutch hitting.

With a scoreless game midway through, Osorio hit a lead-off double in the bottom of the fifth to give the Crawdads a chance to claim the game's first lead.

Esteban Mejia wouldn't make the 3,074 fans at the ballpark wait long, as the shortstop launched his first dinger of the season over the left field wall, a two-run blast that put the 'Dads on top 2-0.

Later in the frame, Ben Hartl came to bat, with a chance to bolster the Hickory lead. After a pair of Kannapolis errors extended their own misery, Hartl added to their sorrow with a two-run double, giving the club a 5-0 advantage.

From there, Yeremy Cabrera and Wady Mendez added multi-hit games to the effort, as Jake Jekielek (5-2) claimed his fifth win of 2025 for the Crawdads (44-35,11-3).

Luis Reyes (4-6) took the loss for Kannapolis (36-44, 4-10), as the Cannon Ballers were led offensively by Caleb Bonemer's three hits and two RBI.

Hickory will look for its season-high fifth straight win tomorrow, as the Llamas de Hickory will take the field against Kannapolis at 2pm.

