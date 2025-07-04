Fireflies Earn Fifth Shutout in Front of Sellout Crowd

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Yunior Marte

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies pitching staff continued to roll, as they got their second shutout of the week and their fifth of the season in front of a sellout crowd of 7,402 Friday night at Segra Park.

Yunior Marte had another strong start for Columbia. The righty spun four scoreless frames with three strikeouts to tie Grant Umberger for the most strikeouts in the Carolina League this season before passing the ball to Yeri Perez (W, 3-2).

After that, Perez kept the ball rolling with three hitless innings and four strikeouts to get Columbia to the eighth with the lead. Then Augusto Mendieta S, 1) entered. The righty twirled two scoreless innings to earn his first Carolina League save and to preserve Columbia's fifth shutout of the season and their second against Augusta this week.

The Fireflies got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning. Hyungchan Um dribbled an infield single to third and then advanced to second off a throwing error. After that, Stone Russell legged out a double on a ball blooped to right-center to plate Um and give Columbia a 1-0 advantage.

Insurance came in the sixth. Rayven Antonio (L, 5-2) walked back-to-back batters with one out before Augusta went to the bullpen. Milo Rushford drilled a sacrifice fly to the warning track in left to bring Colton Becker around to give Columbia a 2-0 lead.

Columbia continues their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tomorrow night at Segra Park at 6:35 pm. RHP Jose Gutierrez (0-0, 9.00 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Augusta counters with southpaw Cam Caminiti (0-1, 2.93 ERA).

