FredNats Celebrate Nail-Biting Win on Fourth of July

July 4, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - In front of a crowd of over 5,500 fans at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, the Fredericksburg Nationals (8-5, 38-40) held on for a tense 9-8 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds (3-10, 30-48) on the Fourth of July.

The holiday got off to a less-than-glorious start for the FredNats, as Angel Roman allowed a trio of first-inning runs, with two walks and three hits allowed. The biggest swing came from Raylin Ramos, who sliced a two-RBI triple that opened the scoring. When the punches landed, the Shorebirds grabbed a 3-0 lead.

Fredericksburg saw Delmarva's three runs and raised them three more. The FredNats exploded offensively for six of their own in the first, slapping three hits and drawing five walks. In total, 12 Nationals came to the plate, with Francesco Barbieri and Luke Dickerson each reaching twice. Those two started the inning with doubles and the FredNats also got an RBI single from Nick Peoples. The rest of the damage was all done on free passes.

After one, it was 6-3 FredNats. After two, the lead was 8-4. Colin Tuft lifted a solo home run for Delmarva, but the Nationals hit back with a double from Peoples and a single from Roismar Quintana to score two.

The game settled down slightly from there, as the Shorebirds scratched back for two runs in the fourth and another in the sixth, but Fredericksburg stayed in front 8-7 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. That's when Peoples tattooed a mammoth home run to deep left field, depositing the drive into the FredNat bullpen to extend the lead to 9-7.

Pablo Aldonis entered for the eighth inning and gave up a run, but kept Fredericksburg ahead going to the ninth. In the ninth, Aldonis hit two batters and walked another, but struck out the side, including a backwards K with the bases loaded to clinch the win.

Merritt Beeker (2-2) got the win, as Grant Dorsey (0-1) got the loss and Aldonis (2) earned the save. With the FredNats ahead 3-1 in the series now, they will hand the ball over to Bryan Polanco (4-6, 4.07) in game five on Saturday in a 7:05 start.







Carolina League Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.