Shorebirds Fall to Fred Nats in Independence Day Thriller

July 4, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (30-49) suffered their third-straight defeat to the Fredericksburg Nationals (38-40, 8-5) on the Fourth of July, losing by a final of 9-8.

The Shorebirds started strong in the top of the first inning, taking a quick 2-0 lead on a two-run triple by Raylin Ramos. Shortly after, Braylin Tavera singled to right field, bringing home Ramos and making it 3-0 for Delmarva.

Delmarva's lead was short-lived as the Fred Nats scored six runs in the bottom of the first, sending 12 batters to the plate and scoring five times with two outs to take a 6-3 lead.

In the second, Colin Tuft brought the Shorebirds within two runs with a solo home run; his first long ball of the season made it a 6-4 game.

Fredericksburg scored two runs on a steal of third that caused a throwing error. An RBI single by Roismar Quintana gave the Fred Nats a 8-4 lead after two innings.

Delmarva cut the deficit in half in the fourth inning with a two-run single by Elis Cuevas, driving in both Joshua Liranzo and Nate George to make it 8-6.

A single by Nate George in the sixth inning brought home Andrés Nolaya, bringing the Shorebirds within one at 8-7.

Nick Peoples delivered a crucial insurance run for the Fred Nats in the sixth by hitting a solo home run, increasing their lead to 9-7.

The Shorebirds once again cut the deficit to one in the eighth on an RBI single by Elis Cuevas, driving in his third run of the game to make it 9-8.

In the ninth, Delmarva mounted a strong rally by loading the bases with two outs, but Pablo Aldonis struck out Colin Tuft to end the game, ending the Shorebirds' comeback attempt as they fell 9-8.

Merritt Beeker (2-2) earned the win in relief for Fredericksburg, while Delmarva starter Carson Dorsey (0-1) took the loss. Pablo Aldonis (2) recorded the final five outs to secure the save.

The Shorebirds look to end their three-game skid against the Nationals on Saturday as Chase Allsup takes the mound against Bryan Polanco. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.