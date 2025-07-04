Pelicans Defeat RiverDogs 8-6 in Front of a Record 6,600 Fans

July 4, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Charleston RiverDogs 8-6 on Friday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (11-2, 36-41) jumped ahead in the first when Leonel Espinoza hit a sacrifice fly to score Ty Southisene, followed by Owen Ayers' sacrifice fly to score Jose Escobar, making it 2-0.

In the third, Jose Escobar homered to score Southisene, and Matt Halbach added a solo homer, pushing the lead to 5-0.

The Charleston RiverDogs (6-7, 41-38) responded in the fourth when Larry Martinez doubled to score Connor Hujsak, cutting the deficit to 5-1.

In the seventh, the RiverDogs mounted a comeback, scoring five runs on singles by Narciso Polanco, Hujsak, and Angel Mateo, plus walks to Martinez and Jose Perez, taking a 6-5 lead.

The Pelicans answered in the seventh when Ayers singled to score Christian Olivo and Southisene, regaining a 7-6 lead.

In the eighth, Espinoza singled to score Derik Alcantara, securing an 8-6 advantage.

Pelicans reliever Brayden Spears (1-6) earned the win, pitching 2.2 innings and allowing one run, while Jostin Florentino started, giving up one run on seven hits over 5.0 innings.

Charleston's Kaleb Corbett (1-1) took the loss and a blown save, surrendering two runs in 0.2 innings.

Escobar led the Pelicans, going 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, and two RBIs, while Ayers drove in three runs. Alcantara, making his Pelicans debut, went 2-for-4 with a run scored. For Charleston, Polanco went 4-for-5 with a triple and an RBI. The Pelicans posted a 3-for-8 line with runners in scoring position, leaving eight runners on base, while the RiverDogs went 5-for-12, leaving 10.

The Pelicans continue a three-game home series against the Charleston Riverdogs (Tampa Bay Rays) at 6:05 E.T. on Saturday, July 5. RHP Nazier Mulé (2-3, 4.84) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Jose Urbina (4-1, 2.10) for Charleston.

The Pelicans continue a three-game home series against the Charleston Riverdogs (Tampa Bay Rays) at 6:05 E.T. on Saturday, July 5. RHP Nazier Mulé (2-3, 4.84) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Jose Urbina (4-1, 2.10) for Charleston.







