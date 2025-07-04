Sellout Crowd Bolsters Hillcats Comeback Win over Salem

July 4, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







In front of a sellout crowd, the Lynchburg Hillcats stormed back to defeat the Salem Red Sox on Independence Day.

The Hillcats trailed the entirety of the game until two outs in the eighth when Ryan Cesarini picked up the eventual game-winning two-run single. Behind the backs of a strong bullpen performance from Eudry Alcantara, Xavier Martinez, and Logan McGuire, Lynchburg moved into a series split with the Red Sox.

The Red Sox capitalized on an uncharacteristic start from Cam Walty. After loading the bases with no one out in the second, Yohander Linarez doubled down the right field line to put Salem up 2-0.

In the bottom of the frame, Bennett Thompson roped his second home run of the season deep into the pine tree in left, cutting the deficit to one.

However, one half-inning later, Thompson was responsible for the ensuing Red Sox run as his errant throw down to third allowed the runner to score. Lynchburg would trail 3-1.

The bullpen's would take over and carry this game deep into the Hill City sunset as both teams remained scoreless until the eighth inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, Garrett Howe led off the frame with a double before Lynchburg would load up the bases. Howe would scamper home on a wild pitch, cutting the deficit down to one.

In a moment only baseball could provide, Lynchburg had a chance to tie or take the lead with Ryan Cesarini at the dish. Last season on the Fourth of July, the Hillcats trailed in the ninth when they had a play at the plate for the tying run, in which the umpire called him.

Tonight, Cesarini dropped a single into shallow right field. With Nick Mitchell scoring easily to tie the game, Jeffrey Mercedes bolted around third in an attempt to score. Karim Ayubi came up firing from right field, creating another play at the plate.

This time, the Hillcats left no doubt as Mercedes slid headfirst into home ahead of the tag, pushing the Hillcats in front by one.

Logan McGuire faced some trouble in the ninth after allowing a leadoff double. However, after striking out the next two batters, he forced a popup from Yoeilin Cespedes to wrap up the night.

With the win, Lynchburg picked up their first win on the Fourth of July since 2018.

The Hillcats and Red Sox will square off again on Saturday afternoon at Bank of the James Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 2:00 p.m.







Carolina League Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.