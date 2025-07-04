Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.4 vs Augusta

The Fireflies kick-off a three-game series at Segra Park vs the Augusta GreenJackets with their Independence Day Game tonight at 6:35 pm. RHP Yunior Marte (3-3, 2.51 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Rayven Antonio (5-1, 2.82 ERA).

Tonight is the Fireflies Independence Day Game! We'll cap the night off with a massive fireworks show and we'll start the day with $5 Happy Hour specials running from 5-6:30 pm. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

PITCHING DELIVERS ANOTHER STRONG OUTING IN 1-0 LOSS: After a two-hour delay, both pitching staffs delivered strong outings as the Fireflies lost 1-0 to the Augusta GreenJackets Thursday night at SRP Park. Augusta got on the board in the bottom of the first inning. Eric Hartman got things started. The second baseman laced a double down the right field line then came around on a Colby Jones single to break the scoreless tie. After that, starter Hiro Wyatt (L, 1-4) worked 3.2 innings with six strikeouts. He only had the one blemish on his record before going to the bullpen. For a second-consecutive night, the bullpen didn't allow a run to score. Mason Miller went 1.1 frames with a pair of strikeouts and Elvis Novas worked a scoreless sixth to keep it a one-run contest.

SIGN YOUR NAME BIG SO THEY READ IT WITHOUT SPECTACLES: Sunday, Yunior Marte continued his solid start to the 2025 campaign. The 6'5" righty spun his third quality start of the year. He ranks among the Carolina League Leaders in most significant pitching statistics including ERA (3rd, 2.51), strikeouts (5th, 67), innings pitched (5th, 68.0), opposing average (1st, .184) and WHIP (1st, 0.96). In his first full-season in the Carolina League, Marte has looked the part as Columbia's ace.

WRITING OUR OWN HISTORY: Saturday, Asbel Gonzalez stole four bases in a single game for the third time this year. In the third inning, he usurped Tyler Tolbert's 2021 single season stolen base record when he swept his 50th base of the season. Tolbert had 49 steals in 51 tries across 80 games in Columbia. Gonzalez is second in the Carolina League to Tommy Hawke, who has 63 swipes this season. Gonzalez also has a chance to break the Fireflies career steals record. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Columbia's center fielder isn't far from the single-season franchise runs scored record either. Eric Torres set the mark with 70 runs scored last year. Gonzalez has scored 53 runs just after the Carolina League's half-way point.

THE ZEBULON CHAMPAGNE PARTY: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

CHOPPING DOWN THE CHERRY TREE: Brennon McNair is climbing the Carolina League leaderboards since the start of June. In the last month and change, McNair is second in the circuit in slugging percentage (.514) behind Eric Bitonti (.602) of the Carolina Mudcats. McNair has the third-most homers in the League since June 1 with four and has scored the ninth-most runs (17).

HANG A LANTERN ALOFT IN THE BELFRY ARCH: Hiro Wyatt continued his roll of great pitching for Columbia. The righty has the fifth-most innings pitched since the start of June (27.2) and he's done more than just eat innings. He's limited base runners to the tune of a 1.08 WHIP, which is the ninth-best in the circuit during that run and he has found the swing and miss stuff. The righty has the fourth-most strikeouts in the league during that time with 27.

TODAY IS OUR SARATOGA: This is the 205th time the Columbia Fireflies and Augusta GreenJackets have met since 2016. Augusta has claimed 103 and Columbia has won 101 contests.







