Mudcats Down Fayetteville

July 4, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats scored four runs over the first two innings and never trailed as they turned back the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 5-2 on Friday night at SEGRA Stadium.

Carolina (10-3 // 46-31) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Braylon Payne connected on a two-run home run, his fifth of the season for an early lead.

The Mudcats added to their advantage in the second when Payne singled home a run and Eric Bitonti followed with another RBI knock for a 4-0 cushion.

Fayetteville (5-8 // 41-38) added single tallies in the fourth and fifth but would pull no closer as Jayden Dubanewicz (W, 3-0) covered 4.2 innings out of the bullpen to keep the Woodpeckers at bay and preserve a 5-2 win.

The series continues Saturday at 7:05 P.M. when Carolina sends RHP Bryce Meccage (0-2, 4.50) to the bump while Fayetteville counters with RHP Twine Palmer (1-0, 2.73).

