GreenJackets Homestand Preview 7/8-7/13

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, host the Salem Red Sox in the final series before the 2025 All-Star break!

Tuesday, July 8th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: WRDW News 12/26, Sunny 102.7

Tacos & Tallboys

$2 ground beef tacos and $8 domestic tallboys are available at SRP Park on Tuesday nights!

Tail Waggin' Tuesday - Presented by Hollywood Feed, Patsy's Pet Parlor, and Riverside Vet

Fans can bring their pups to SRP Park for FREE! Dogs can sit anywhere in the lower bowl and MUST be leashed throughout the game. Owners will need to sign a waiver before entering SRP Park. For the dog waiver, click here.

First Responders Tuesday - Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

All first responders with a valid ID get $2 off tickets at the SRP Park box office! Plus, nominate a First Responder of the Game for their chance to be recognized at the game and receive a $50 gift card to Academy Sports + Outdoors. To nominate a first responder in your life, click here.

Wednesday, July 9th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: WGAC News-Talk Augusta

Baseball Bingo - Presented by Comfort Keepers

Pick up your card at the front gate and play a little B-I-N-G-O during the ballgame!

Silver Jackets - Presented by AARP Georgia and Comfort Keepers

Fans 60+ can join the Silver Jackets program and receive tickets to select home games! Silver Jackets members also get an exclusive Silver Jackets T-shirt, members only gift courtesy of Senior Resource Services, and discounts at the Hive Pro Shop! Click here for more information:

Warrior Wednesdays

Military, Veterans, and family will receive $2 off tickets for Wednesday games at the SRP Park Box Office with a valid Military and/or Veteran ID.

Corona Bucket Deals - Presented by Corona

Fans 21 and over can enjoy a bucket of ice-cold Coronas! Four 24-oz Coronas are sold for $25 in a special Corona bucket.

Thursday, July 10th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: KICKS99, HD98.3

Books and Bases: A BookTok-Themed Night

Don't leave your book at home from this one! We'll celebrate the books, authors, and fandoms that took social media by storm!

Thirsty Thursday - Presented by Dave and Buster's, Dirty Boots Augusta, The Hyatt Agency, Kicks99, and HD98.3

$2 PBR and Busch Light until last call, half-priced 16oz and 32oz drafts 6-8 PM, half-priced Dirty Gurl Vodka and Surfisde Vodka RTD Cocktails 6-8 PM

White Claw Pregame Concert

Arrive early and here some great live music before the game from Gone Again

Fans can get $2 off White Claw until first pitch.

Friday, July 11th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: BOB FM, Fox54

Spencer Schwellenbach Bobblehead Giveaway - Presented by Bridgestone

The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a special bobblehead of 2023 GreenJackets star Spencer Schwellenbach, who made his Major League debut in 2024!

Braves BUZZFest

We honor our affiliate with Braves-themed jerseys and caps!

Durty Gurl Vodka Cocktail Special - Presented by Durty Gurl Vodka

Stop by the Durty Gurl Vodka Bar to try the day's half-priced specialty cocktail: Vodka Lemonade - Durty Gurl Vodka, Owens Craft Lemonade

Feel Good Fridays:

Visit the Keg Stand, the craft beer center at SRP Park, to enjoy select drafts at half-price for this game to kick off the weekend! The Keg Stand is located down the first base line and special runs from gates opening to 8:00.

Saturday, July 12th | First Pitch: 6:35pm | Gates: 5:00pm| Media partner: KICKS99

19th Annual Military Appreciation Night

A GreenJackets tradition continues as we honor the men and women who serve and protect our country!

The GreenJackets will wear special Military Jerseys on the field, which will be auctioned off to benefit The CSRA Alliance for Fort Gordon!

Flag Giveaway - Presented by JM Ford Funeral Directors

Get ready to receive a grand ole (mini) flag for the first 1,000 fans through the gates!

State Farm Family Saturday - Presented by Anthony and London Thuan State Farm

Fans can meet their favorite GreenJackets players and get their autographs pregame!

White Claw Pre-Game Concert

Don't miss the White Claw Pre-Game Concert, featuring Forest O'Quinn, 5:00-5:50pm. Plus, $2 off White Claws until 6:35pm!

Sunday, July 13th |First Pitch: 1:35pm | Gates: 12:30 pm

Dinosaur Day

Let's take it back to the Jurassic, when dinosaurs roamed! Maybe you'll even see some of them at SRP Park

Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive - Presented by SRP Federal Credit Union and WOW! Internet, TV, and Phone

Bring new school supplies to the game to be donated to the United Way of the CSRA!

Jr. Jackets Kids Club Game - Presented by Wellstar MCG Health, Episcopal Day School, Family YMCA of Greater Augusta

Kids 12 and under can sign up for the coolest club in town! Click here to learn more about signing up!

Sunday Funday - Presented by Sara's Farm Adventure

Pregame Catch on the Field from 12:30-1:00

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases - Kids 12 & under can line-up on the first base concourse & get the chance to run where the GreenJackets run!

