Delmarva Shorebirds to Host Chesapeake Baysox for Spring Training Exhibition Series

SALISBURY, Md. - The Delmarva Shorebirds are set to host the Chesapeake Baysox for a special Spring Training Exhibition Series March 27 at 6:05 PM and March 29 at 2:05 PM. The series will take place at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium for both games in a 7-inning Spring Training style format.

The Shorebirds are the Class-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, while the Baysox are the Double-A Affiliate of the Orioles. This matchup will be the first contest ever between the two organizations giving fans the first opportunity to view the Shorebirds and Baysox 2026 camp rosters.

In addition to the games, the Shorebirds and Perdue will begin the 2026 Perdue Strike Out Hunger Campaign at the exhibition series. The Shorebirds are encouraging fans to bring four (4) canned good items to receive a free stadium hot dog from the Third Base Flash Point Concession Stand. All canned goods will support the Perdue Strike Out Hunger Campaign and be donated back to the 3 food banks on Delmarva.

"The Shorebirds are very excited to bring this first of its kind event to Salisbury and welcome the newest Shorebirds team, while also allowing fans to see many familiar faces on the Baysox," said Shorebirds General Manager, Chris Bitters. "The Spring Training Exhibition Series is a great way to welcome back baseball to Delmarva, while also supporting a great community cause with the Perdue Strike Out Hunger Campaign."

"The Baysox vs. Shorebirds Spring Training Exhibition Series will be a great way to kick off the 2026 season while showcasing some of the up and coming talent in the Orioles organization," explained Baltimore Orioles Director of Minor League Operations, Kent Qualls. "Utilizing state of the art facilities like Perdue Stadium, our players now have access to the newest technology and player development spaces that allow unique opportunities like the exhibition series to become a reality."

Tickets for the Shorebirds vs. Baysox Spring Training Exhibition Series are on sale now. To purchase tickets, please visit theshorebirds.com/tickets. If you are interested in a luxury suite or group outing for either of the games, please contact the Shorebirds front office at 410-219-3112 or email tickets@theshorebirds.com.







