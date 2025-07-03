Pitching Delivers Another Strong Outing in 1-0 Loss

July 3, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Hiro Wyatt

COLUMBIA, S.C. - After a two-hour delay, both pitching staffs delivered strong outings as the Fireflies lost 1-0 to the Augusta GreenJackets Thursday night at SRP Park.

Augusta got on the board in the bottom of the first inning. Eric Hartman got things started. The second baseman laced a double down the right field line then came around on a Colby Jones single to break the scoreless tie.

After that, starter Hiro Wyatt (L, 1-4) worked 3.2 innings with six strikeouts. He only had the one blemish on his record before going to the bullpen. For a second-consecutive night, the bullpen didn't allow a run to score. Mason Miller went 1.1 frames with a pair of strikeouts and Elvis Novas worked a scoreless sixth to keep it a one-run contest.

The GreenJackets got a strong start from Owen Hackman (W, 2-4). The righty went 5.1 one-hit innings before getting the ball to Samuel Mejia (S, 2). Mejia earned a five-out save with a pair of strikeouts to keep the shutout intact.

Columbia returns home tomorrow night at 6:35 to face the Augusta GreenJackets in their Independence Day game. RHP Yunior Marte (3-3, 2.51 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Rayven Antonio (5-1, 2.82 ERA).

The Fireflies return home for Fourth of July Weekend Friday, Saturday and Sunday! During the weekend the Fireflies will host three HUGE Fireworks shows, will have a super Marvel night and a way for kids to stay cool on a Sunday Funday. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

