Pitching Lifts Mudcats Past Fayetteville

July 3, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - Travis Smith worked six strong innings allowing just one run and striking out five to earn his first professional victory as the Carolina Mudcats beat the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 3-1 on Thursday night in front of 5,175 fans at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (8-3 // 44-30) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the last of the first inning thanks to a two-out single from Filippo Di Turi.

Fayetteville (5-7 // 41-37) finally got to Smith (W, 1-4) in the sixth inning and tied the game at one when a two-out balk was called allowing Jancel Villarroel to score the tying run.

The Mudcats wasted no time taking the lead back as Jose Anderson led off the bottom of the sixth with a double and scored on a Tyler Rodriguez sacrifice fly for a 2-1 lead.

Carolina added to the lead in the eighth to stretch the score to 3-1.

The Woodpeckers would threaten in the ninth inning, putting the tying run in scoring position against Anfremny Reyes (S, 3) but Hector Salas struck out to end the game, as the Mudcats claimed a 3-1 victory.

The series shifts to Fayetteville on Friday night with first pitch slated for 7:05 P.M. Carolina will start RHP Ethan Dorchies (0-0, 2.79) while Fayetteville will counter with RHP Anthony Cruz (6-2, 4.31).

