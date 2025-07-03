Mateo Named Carolina League Player of the Month for June

Charleston RiverDogs outfielder Angel Mateo

Charleston, SC - After leading the charge in Charleston's best month of the season thus far, RiverDogs' outfielder Angel Mateo has been named the Carolina League Player of the Month for June by MiLB on Thursday afternoon.

Mateo, 20, batted .349 in 23 games and led the league in batting average, hits (30), and RBI (24). He finished second on the circuit with a .945 OPS and .547 slugging percentage.

The native of San Juan De La Maguna, Dominican Republic finished the month on a season-long 11-game hit streak. A defining moment of the award-winning month came on June 11 vs Augusta, when Mateo entered as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the eighth inning and smoked a go-ahead, 3-run homer - the first pinch hit home run by a RiverDog since 2021.

Mateo was signed by the Rays as an international free agent in 2022. Through 66 games this season, he ranks fourth in the league in batting average (.296) and leads the league in RBIs (51).

The RiverDogs continue their series with Myrtle Beach tonight at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park at 6:35 pm.

