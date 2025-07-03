Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.3 at Augusta

The Fireflies close out their road trip vs the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at SRP Park at 6:35 pm. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-3, 4.21 ERA) takes the slab for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Owen Hackman (1-4, 4.75 ERA).

FIREFLIES GET FIRST ONE HITTER SINCE 2019 IN AUGUSTA: David Shields, Henson Leal, Dash Albus and Julio Rosario combined to throw Columbia's first nine inning one hitter since 2019 in a 3-0 win over the Augusta GreenJackets Wednesday night at SRP Park. David Shields had another stellar start Wednesday. The southpaw retired the first 10 batters he faced. Shields wrung up three across four one-hit innings before passing the ball to the bullpen. After that, Henson Leal set down all six batters he faced. Dash Albus (W, 4-1) became the pitcher of record after spinning a pair of scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts. Then it was Julio Rosario's (S, 5) turn for a 1-2-3 ninth with a strikeout to close out a one hitter for the Fireflies. The pitching staff faced one more than the minimum and the bullpen was perfect through five innings.

MASTER OF THE MISS: Sunday, Yunior Marte continued his solid start to the 2025 campaign. The 6'5" righty spun his third quality start of the year. He ranks among the Carolina League Leaders in most significant pitching statistics including ERA (3rd, 2.51), strikeouts (1st, 67), innings pitched (3rd, 68.0), opposing average (1st, .184) and WHIP (1st, 0.96). In his first full-season in the Carolina League, Marte has looked the part as Columbia's ace.

I NEED A HIRO: Hiro Wyatt is on his best stretch of pitching this season. Friday, the righty worked his fourth-consecutive five inning start. He allowed a pair of hits in five scoreless innings before passing the ball to his bullpen. Wyatt is one of only two pitchers in the Carolina League to log 20 or more innings in the month of June. Wyatt has a 2.70 ERA to pair with a 0.85 WHIP across 20 innings. He has 19 strikeouts compared to only two walks on the run. The other Carolina League pitcher to work at least 20 innings in June is Melvin Hernandez who has a 0.83 ERA in four games spanning 21.2 innings.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Saturday, Asbel Gonzalez stole four bases in a single game for the third time this year. In the third inning, he usurped Tyler Tolbert's 2021 single season stolen base record when he swept his 50th base of the season. Tolbert had 49 steals in 51 tries across 80 games in Columbia. Gonzalez is second in the Carolina League to Tommy Hawke, who has 63 swipes this season. Gonzalez also has a chance to break the Fireflies career steals record. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Columbia's center fielder isn't far from the single-season franchise runs scored record either. Eric Torres set the mark with 70 runs scored last year. Gonzalez has scored 53 runs just after the Carolina League's half-way point.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

ROLLING RAMOS: Henry Ramos is on his longest hitting streak of the season and is tied for the sixth-longest active hitting streak in the Carolina League. Over his last six games, the outfielder is 9-23 (.391) with his first Carolina League homer and three RBI. During the stretch, his batting average has increased from .222 on June 26 to .250 after Wednesday night's game. Ramos has the third-highest average of active Fireflies players behind Asbel Gonzalez (.263) and Angel Acosta (.251).







