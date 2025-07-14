Payne Named Carolina League Player of the Week

July 14, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina League announced Monday afternoon that Carolina Mudcats outfielder Braylon Payne has been named the League's Player of the Week.

Payne is coming off a week in which he posted a slash line of .429/.579/.929 (6-for-14) with two home runs, one double, four RBI and five walks including a game-winning three-run home run on Saturday afternoon.

Drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers with the 17th overall pick in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft, Payne has posted a line of .261/.373/.802 this season with seven home runs, 27 RBI and 22 stolen bases.

Payne joins fellow Mudcats Luis Pena, Marco Dinges and Josh Adamczewski who have been selected as the Carolina League Player of the Week this season.

The Mudcats are back in action on Friday, July 18 at Delmarva and return to Five County Stadium to open a six-game series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Tuesday, July 22 at 6 P.M.







Carolina League Stories from July 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.