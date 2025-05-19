Crawdads Home May 20th-25th

May 19, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Tuesday, May 20th at 6pm

The Crawdads are home this week as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans make their first visit to LP Frans Stadium.

The homestand will begin with a Llamas de Hickory Night, as the Crawdads take on the identity in a tribute to Latino culture.

Tuesday will kick off Salute to Scrubs Week by Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation. Medical professionals can show their work ID at the ticket office to get two free tickets to games Tuesday-Friday.

Grab a $1 hot dog and bring your dog for $1 as part of Dollar Dog Tuesday by Hebrew National and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM.

Craft beer is also half off courtesy of Lowes Foods!

Wednesday, May 21st at 11am

Wednesday is an 11am start as local schools come out for an Education Day courtesy of Dippin' Dots. It will also be a Senior Day.

Thursday, May 22nd at 7pm

Thursday will be a reality TV themed night at the ballpark as moments from iconic shows are commemorated throughout the evening.

Take advantage of Thirsty Thursday discounts on select domestic beer and Pepsi products thanks to Focus News.

Peoples Bank customers can show their card for a discounted ticket to the game.

Friday, May 23rd at 7pm

Friday's game is jam-packed full of promotions!

Friday is United Methodist Night as the Crawdads welcome local Methodist groups to the ballpark. The first 500 fans will get a tee shirt courtesy of United Methodist Church.

The fan-favorite mascot group, the ZOOperstars! will be in attendance to entertain fans with their antics.

Be sure to stick around following the game for a firework show courtesy of Lowes Foods & Big Dawg 92.1.

Salute to Scrubs by Grace Heights Health & Rehabilitation will wrap up Friday evening.

New this season, enjoy $5 Budweisers every Friday night!

Saturday, May 24th at 7pm

Get ready for a spook-tacular night at the Frans! As the Crawdads celebrate an early Halloween, the first 1,000 fans will get a themed jersey courtesy of Black Tie Transportation and KICKS 103.3.

Sunday, May 25th at 6:30pm

The series wraps up with a special 6:30 game as the Crawdads host a Memorial Day Tribute. Following the game, there will be a firework show by Pepsi and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM.

Take advantage of Church Bulletin Sunday promotion and bring your bulletin to the box office for a discounted $6 ticket. The Crawdads, in partnership with CPS Construction and Atrium Windows & Doors, will donate $4 back to the bulletin's respective church.







