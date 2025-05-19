Fayetteville Scores Big Saturday, Drops Series to Carolina

May 19, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Woodpeckers faced a tough challenge on the road last week, getting a first look in 2025 at the first-place Carolina Mudcats. Carolina defended Five County Stadium, winning the first three games of the series and the Sunday conclusion. Fayetteville grabbed Friday and Saturday victories, even tying a franchise record with 18 runs in an 18-6 victory on Saturday night. Following a 2-4 week on the road, the Woodpeckers now sit 7.5 games back in the south division standings with 27 games remaining in the first half schedule.

18-run Outpouring

As mentioned in the series overview, Fayetteville tied a franchise record on Saturday night, plating 18 total runs in an 18-6 thumping of Carolina. It tied the franchise record previously set on July 23rd, 2023 in an 18-4 victory on the road at Lynchburg. Across the box score Fayetteville hit four home runs, two by Cesar Hernandez, in addition to 15 total hits and six for extra bases. Jancel Villarroel had a career day, going 2-for-5 with a career-high 5 RBI. The 18 runs also marked the second highest run total in a game for any Carolina League team this season.

Brutcher Keeps Bashing

Fayetteville outfielder Drew Brutcher continued to build on his impressive start to the season while on the road. Brutcher went 10-for-22 with back-to-back three hit games on Friday and Saturday. He connected for a pair of doubles on Friday and is now slashing .377/.449/.443 in May. His lower slugging percentage is the result of 19 of his 23 hits during the month going for singles. The 2025 free-agent signing ranks fourth in the league with 40 hits and third in batting average at .336.

Yeah, Zo!

Alonzo Tredwell put together the pitching performance of the series, tossing 5.0 scoreless innings on Friday night in the Woodpeckers 5-1 victory. The former second-round pick out of UCLA walked three and struck out six while surrendering just one hit in the winning decision. Tredwell has put together back-to-back 5.0 inning outings and has pitched to a 3.46 ERA over the month of May.

Next Up

Fayetteville begins a 6-game series on Tuesday night hosting the Lynchburg Hillcats (Single-A, Cleveland Guardians) in the second head-to-head between the two clubs this season. Lynchburg has started the season 24-15 and sits five games ahead of the Woodpeckers in the north division standings. First pitch on Tuesday night is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







