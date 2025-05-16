Maxton Homers in 5-2 Loss

May 16, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads congratulate Maxton Martin after his home run

Hickory, NC - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers used a three-run fourth inning and steady pitching from Justin Sinibaldi and two relievers to claim a 5-2 on Friday night at LP Frans Stadium.

Caden Scarborough, seeking his first win of 2025, opened the contest with a clean first inning to the delight of 3,845 energetic LP Frans fans that showed up for the latest Fireworks Friday contest.

Maxton Martin would give those 'Dads fans an early thrill and a first inning lead, driving a Justin Sinibaldi offering over the centerfield wall to put Hickory ahead 1-0. Martin's blast was his third of the year and his 15th extra-base knock of the season.

The Ballers responded immediately, as George Wolkow left the yard for a third consecutive game, knotting things up at 1-1. Wolkow's homer was his fourth of the year and his fourth hit of the series.

In the fourth, Kannapolis took the lead for good, taking advantage of a couple walks and the second of Jorge Corona's three hits on the evening to own a 4-1 margin.

Pablo Guerrero doubled in the fifth, plating Maxton Martin, to trim the deficit to 4-2 off Sinibaldi.

That was as close as Hickory (17-19) got, as Wolkow singled home Lyle Miller-Green in the sixth to stretch the lead to 5-2.

From there, Jack Young and Carlton Perkins closed down the 'Dads, moving Kannapolis (20-17) to their second win of the series.

Sinibaldi earned the win, with Perkins claiming the save for the Ballers.

Scarborough's loss drops him to 0-3 on the year, despite multi-hit games from Martin, Esteban Mejia and Erick Alvarez.

Tomorrow, Hickory sends Mason Molina to the bump against Kannapolis. The Cannon Ballers will counter with Luis Reyes, who is in search of leveling his 2-3 record in 2025 during the 7pm start.

