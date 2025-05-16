Shorebirds Walk-off the Fred Nats in Ten Innings

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (13-24) picked up their first walk-off victory of the season on Friday, defeating the Fredericksburg Nationals (15-20) 2-1 in ten innings.

After an hour and 39 minutes of weather delay, the starting pitchers took over as Chase Allsup dealt four scoreless frames for Delmarva, striking out six batters.

His mound opponent, Yoel Tejeda Jr., pitched into the sixth inning. After keeping Delmarva off the board through the first five frames, the Shorebirds broke the shutout with consecutive two-out singles from Fernando Peguero and Yasmil Bucce, giving Delmarva the first lead of the night at 1-0.

Michael Caldon entered for Chase Allsup in the fifth and began his night with three perfect innings to keep it a 1-0 game entering the eighth.

However, with two outs in the eighth inning, the Fred Nats tied the game on an RBI single by Jackson Ross, making it 1-1.

Neither team scored in the ninth, which sent the game to extras tied at one.

Bryan Bautista took over in the top of the tenth and retired the Fred Nats in order, stranding the go-ahead run at third and putting the Shorebirds in position to win it in the bottom half.

With the winning run on third and two outs, Colin Tuft delivered his third hit of the game, scoring Kevin Guerrero to give Delmarva their first walk-off win of the season.

Bryan Bautista (2-1) earned his second-straight extra innings win in the 2-1 victory. LHP Adam Bloebaum (0-1) suffered the loss for Fredericksburg.

The Shorebirds try to clinch a series win over the Fred Nats on Saturday as Chipper Menard makes his home debut as the starter against Angel Roman for Fredericksburg. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







