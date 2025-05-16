Mudcats Rally Comes up Short

May 16, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning but could not rally as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers held on for a 5-1 victory on Friday night at Five County Stadium.

Fayetteville (18-19) broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning against Mudcat reliever Bjorn Johnson (L, 2-1) when Cesar Hernandez reached on a fielder's choice then proceeded to steal second and, in the process, scored the first run of the game on a pair of errors.

The Woodpeckers added to their lead in the fourth when they scored four times highlighted by a pair of RBI hits from Drew Brutcher and Caden Powell which gave the visitors a 5-0 advantage.

Carolina (25-11) scored their only run of the game in the sixth when Marco Dinges delivered his 25th RBI of the season, driving in Luis Pena with a single to right field to pull the Mudcats to within four.

In the ninth inning, Joan Ogando (S, 1) walked the bases loaded but struck out the side to preserve the 5-1 win.

Alonzo Treadwell (W, 1-0) was fantastic for the Woodpeckers allowing just one hit and striking out six over five innings of work to earn the victory.

The two teams are back in action on Saturday night at Five County Stadium with first pitch set for 6:30 P.M. as Carolina sends LHP Wande Torres (0-1, 5.17) to the hill while Fayetteville hands the ball to RHP Anthony Cruz (4-1, 7.00).

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.







Carolina League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.