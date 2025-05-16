Fireflies Backed by Big Swings, Strong Start in 4-1 Win

May 16, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Yunior Marte

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Yunior Marte(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies used two home runs and a quality start from Yunior Marte to take Game 4 of their six-game set against the Augusta GreenJackets, winning 5-2 Friday night at Segra Park.

Columbia jumped ahead in the bottom of the third inning. After Derlin Figueroa drew a two-out walk, Ramon Ramirez launched his sixth home run of the season to left-center field to put the Fireflies on top 2-0.

An inning later, Josi Novas added on with a solo shot to straightaway center - his fifth of the year - extending the lead to 3-0.

That was more than enough for starter Yunior Marte, who turned in a dominant performance. The right-hander tossed six shutout innings, allowing just four hits and striking out six without issuing a walk. He retired the side in order in three of his six frames and held Augusta off the board throughout his outing.

Marte has worked three consecutive scoreless outings. The righty has not allowed a run in 15.2 innings. The last time Marte surrendered a run was April 27th.

The GreenJackets cut into Columbia's lead in the top of the eighth. After a hit-by-pitch and two walks loaded the bases, a throwing error allowed two runs to score, trimming the Fireflies' lead to 3-2.

Columbia responded quickly in the bottom half of the inning. Asbel Gonzalez reached on an error, then moved to third on a single from Figueroa. Ramon Ramirez followed with an RBI double to deep center, scoring Gonzalez. One batter later, Angel Acosta added insurance with an RBI infield single to make it 5-2.

.Julio Rosario worked around 2 hits In the ninth to earn his third save of the season.

Columbia continues their series with the GreenJackets tomorrow night at Segra Park at 6:05 pm. RHP Josh Hansell (1-2, 5.27 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Augusta counters wtih RHP Rayven Antonio (3-0, 2.53 ERA).

Tomorrow night is A Starry Night at Segra Park. We're honoring those who are fighting and have fought Pediatric Cancer and supporting the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. After the game we'll have a lantern ceremony with fireworks. We'll also have Ed's Dinosaurs out and specialty jerseys with proceeds going to fight pediatric cancer. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.