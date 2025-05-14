Shields Dazzles in Debut as Fireflies Win 20th of 2025

May 14, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher David Shields

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher David Shields(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies used an excellent outing from their pitching staff and a late Josi Novas blast to beat the Augusta GreenJackets 3-1 Wednesday night at Segra Park.

David Shields was fantastic in his Carolina League debut. The southpaw spun four innings, wrung up five hitters and only allowed a pair of hits. After that, the bullpen followed suit. Yeri Perez went through a pair of scoreless frames to get the ball to Dennis Colleran (W, 1-0). The righty spun two perfect innings and struck out four GreenJackets to get Columbia to the ninth inning.

Henson Leal (S, 1) closed out the game. The righty struck out three and allowed one run in the ninth to lock down Columbia's 20th win of the season. The Fireflies are in first place in the South Division and lead Kannapolis by one game heading into Thursday's slate.

Columbia broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the seventh. Josi Novas lasered his fourth homer of the season to the left-field lawn to give Columbia a 1-0 advantage. It was Columbia's first round-tripper since Brennon McNair hit one out May 3 vs Hickory.

The bats didn't stop there. Milo Rushford hit an infield single and advanced to second on a throwing error from reliever David Rodriguez (L, 1-1). Gabriel Silva lined a single through the left side to score Rushford and move Columbia's lead to 2-0.

In the ninth, Colton Becker drew a walk with the bases loaded to score Angel Acosta and make it a 3-0 game.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-0, 5.27 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Jeremy Reyes (0-2, 3.18 ERA).

Tomorrow is a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday at Segra Park-and we're adding extra value! Fans can enjoy $1 Busch Lights during the game along with our normal Thirsty Thursday specials. $3 Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra and soft drinks are also available. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.