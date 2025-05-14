Late Inning Longball Lifts Mudcats Past Fayetteville

ZEBULON, N.C. - Reece Walling delivered a go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to help lift the Carolina Mudcats past the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 8-5 on Wednesday afternoon at Five County Stadium.

Trailing 5-3 entering the sixth inning Carolina (23-10) took advantage of free offense as Walling and Tyler Rodriguez were issued walks by Woodpecker reliever Francisco Frias (L, 1-4) which came back to hurt as Marco Dinges delivered a two-run double to tie the game at five.

One inning later, Walling delivered his second home run of the season to give the Mudcats to a 7-5 lead.

That lead was plenty for Sam Garcia (W, 3-1) who covered the final three innings of the game allowing just two hits and striking out five to earn the victory.

Fayetteville (17-17) finished the game 4-for-12 with runners in scoring position and left six on base including the tying runs in the top of the eighth inning.

In the bottom eighth the Mudcats would add to the lead when Dinges delivered his second home run of the game to put Carolina ahead 8-5.

The series will continue Thursday with a scheduled doubleheader beginning at 5:00 P.M. In the first game, Carolina will send RHP Melvin Hernandez (3-1, 2.33) to the mound while Fayetteville will counter with RHP Ramsey David (1-1, 3.09).

