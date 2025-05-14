Cabrera Collects 3 Doubles in 'Dads Loss

May 14, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory, NC - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers slugged three homers en route to a 14-3 win over the Hickory Crawdads on Wednesday night at LP Frans Stadium.

One night after Hickory (16-18) one-hit Kannapolis on their way to a 7-0 win to open the series, Kannapolis would issue an emphatic rebuttal as Nathan Archer put together a four-hit game and Ryan Burrowes would reach base five times on the way to the win.

The Cannon Ballers scored in six frames, collecting fifteen hits in the game.

For the 'Dads, Yeremy Cabrera had a three-hit night, as the Hickory outfielder doubled in three consecutive at-bats, giving him five hits in the first two games of the series.

Kamdyn Perry suffered the loss for Hickory, sending his record to 1-3 on the season.

Tomorrow, J'Briell Easley takes the mound against Kannapolis (19-16), who will counter with Grant Umberger. The game tomorrow is the second Education Day game, presented by Dippin' Dots, of the season and will begin at 11am.

