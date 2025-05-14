Pirela Walk-Off Helps Lynchburg Split Doubleheader with Pelicans

The Lynchburg Hillcats and Myrtle Beach Pelicans split a doubleheader on Wednesday at Bank of the James Stadium.

The Pelicans would take game one, 3-2, after a continuation of last night's contest resulted in a back-and-forth affair. The Hillcats bounced back in game two to win in extras on a walk-off from Jose Pirela.

It was a pitcher's duel starting on Tuesday as we dodged the weather at the ballpark. Both Jervis Alfaro and Brooks Caple shut down any offensive production.

In the top of the fifth inning, with two outs, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans loaded up the bases. Jose Escobar would drive a single to center, scoring two runs and putting Myrtle Beach up 2-0.

Immediately after, the heavens opened, and the rain began coming down. With the heavy rain, the game was postponed and continued Wednesday.

When the game was picked up, Lynchburg would come to life in the sixth inning. The Hillcats would load up the bases when Luis Merejo delivered a sacrifice fly to score a run. During the next at bat, the Hillcats converted a double steal with Tommy Hawke tying the game at two.

It would not take long until the Pelicans would respond. Leonel Espinoza would drive home the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning, plating Escobar.

The Hillcats would have a few chances to score in the eighth, but would be left empty handed, as the Pelicans would hold on for the 3-2 win.

Game two would start in favor of the Hillcats as they would score in the bottom of the second inning. After Logun Clark and Ryan Cesarini would get into scoring position, Yaikel Mijares would drive them both home with an RBI single.

With Lynchburg up 2-0, Myrtle Beach would score in the top of the fourth inning curtesy of an Owen Ayers RBI single to right field. They would follow suit in the top of the sixth on an Espinoza liner to tie things up.

We would head to extra innings and the Pelicans would run into trouble on the basepaths, eliminating their placed runner and allowing Lynchburg to exit the inning unscathed.

Then, in the bottom of the eighth inning, with two outs and two strikes on Jose Perela, he would drive one in the gap, bringing Welbyn Francisca home as the winning run, giving Lynchburg the 3-2 victory.

After the doubleheader, the two teams will square off again for game three of the series on Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.







