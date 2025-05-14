Shorebirds Sweep Doubleheader with a Pair of One-Run Wins

May 14, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (12-23) secured a pair of victories against the Fredericksburg Nationals (15-19), sweeping Wednesday's doubleheader with scores of 2-1 and 1-0.

GAME 1

After a scoreless first two innings, the Nationals took the lead with two outs in the third on an RBI double by Luke Dickerson, scoring Elijah Nunez from first base to make it 1-0 Fredericksburg.

With the game still 1-0 in the sixth inning, the Shorebirds tied it with an RBI triple by Kevin Guerrero, scoring Edwin Amparo from second base. Moments later, Maikol Hernandez put Delmarva in the lead with a sacrifice fly that brought Guerrero home, giving the Shorebirds a 2-1 advantage going into the final inning.

Jacob Cravey navigated a lead-off walk in the top of the seventh, and kept the tying run at third to preserve a 2-1 victory in Game 1 of the doubleheader.

The win was awarded to Jacob Cravey (1-3), marking the first of his career, while reliever Gavin Bruni (2-1) took the loss for Fredericksburg.

GAME 2

The Shorebirds squeezed their way to the lead in the third inning as Maikol Hernandez put down a perfect bunt, scoring Yasmil Bucce from third to give Delmarva a 1-0 edge.

Delmarva's pitching took over from there, led by starter Evan Yates, who tossed five scoreless innings on the mound with seven strikeouts. His start featured a run of 14 straight retired batters from the first inning into the fifth.

He handed the baseball to Ben Vespi in the sixth, and he continued the trend of scoreless baseball by keeping the Fred Nats off the board in his two innings. He recorded a pair of strikeouts in the seventh to lock down Delmarva's second shutout victory of the season as they won 1-0.

Evan Yates (2-1) earned his first win as a starting pitcher while Ben Vespi (1) notched his first career save. Fredericksburg starter, Bryan Polanco (2-3), was saddled with the loss.

The Shorebirds go for a third consecutive win over the Nationals on Thursday as Sebastian Gongora takes the mound against Alexander Meckley for Fredericksburg. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







Carolina League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.