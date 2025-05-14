Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.14 vs Augusta

The Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. LHP David Shields makes his Carolina League debut tonight for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Luke Sinnard (0-2, 1.50 ERA).

LATE RALLY NOT ENOUGH AS FIREFLIES FALL 8-6 IN EXTRAS: The Fireflies got a late rally to tie the game in the eighth, but ultimately lost 8-6 in 10 innings to the Augusta GreenJackets Tuesday night at Segra Park. Stone Russell got the rally started. The righty fell in a 1-2 hole before fouling off nine-consecutive pitches to force a 15-pitch walk. Russell moved to second on a wild pitch before Milo Rushford poked a base knock through the left side of the infield to score Russell and tie the game 6-6. In the 10th inning, Mason Guerra played hero, smashing his second homer of the game and his fourth of the season to right to score Colby Jones to push the GreenJackets in front 8-6. In the bottom of the 10th, Adam Shoemaker didn't allow a hit to earn his first save of 2025.

SPEED, I AM SPEED: Asbel Gonzalez is now second in the Carolina League in stolen bases with 32 on the season. He trails Tommy Hawke, who has 35. Gonzalez is also second to Hawke for the most runs scored in the League (31). Gonzalez also has the league's second-best batting average with a mark of .353.

MASTER OF THE MISS: Friday, Yunior Marte got his second win of the season behind five scoreless innings on the bump. During the start, the righty wrung up nine RiverDogs batters. It was a career-high for Marte, who's previous best was five strikeouts in a single game. It was also the most strikeouts in a single game for a Fireflies pitcher in 2025. He passed Josh Hansell and Tanner Jones who each have an eight punchout game this season.

HOME SWEET HOME: The Fireflies finished their 12-game homestand 9-3 against the Carolina Mudcats and Hickory Crawdads. The team has been red-hot at Segra Park this season, going 13-6 at home compared to a 6-9 record over their first nine road contests of the 2025 season.

RAKING RAMIREZ: Saturday, Ramon Ramirez launched his second three-hit game of the season. It allowed him to push his on-base streak to eight-consecutive games. The righty hit .310 on the stretch that began May 1 with seven runs scored and an additional five RBI before the streak ended Sunday. Ramirez had an .877 OPS over the 33 plate appearances in the month of May. He is tied for the Carolina League lead with 25 RBI.

ON A ROLL: Fireflies reliever Nick Conte got off to a slow start in 2025, but he has hit his stride over his last four games. Tuesday, Conte pitched more than one inning for the first time this year, striking out four batters in 1.2 scoreless innings vs Augusta. After recording a 15.63 ERA over 6.1 innings in April, Conte has a 0.00 ERA in his first 3.2 innings in May. The righty has allowed only one hit over his last three appearances and he has wrung up seven.

SENDING IN THE REINFORCEMENTS: The Fireflies activated LHP David Shields Tuesday morning and placed him on their active roster. Shields was selected in the second round of the 2024 draft (41st overall). The lefty is the 8th-ranked Royals prospect according to MLB Pipeline and won't turn 19 until September 9.

EXTRA-BASE MACHINE: Brennon McNair has had a strong start to the 2025 season. The outfielder is hitting .250 through his first 30 games of the year. He also has the second-most extra-base hits in the Carolina League this season. He has launched 14 extra-base hits this year, which trails the league leader Freili Encarnacion who has 17.







