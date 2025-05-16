Myrtle Beach Squanders Early Lead, Fall to Lynchburg 12-4

Lynchburg, VA - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Lynchburg Hillcats 12-4 on Friday evening at Bank of the James Stadium.

The Pelicans (14-22) jumped ahead in the first when Jose Escobar doubled to score Ty Southisene, and Cameron Sisneros singled to plate Escobar, taking a 2-0 lead.

The Hillcats (23-14) responded immediately in the bottom half, with Jose Pirela singling to score Tommy Hawke and Bennett Thompson hitting a sacrifice fly to score Welbyn Francisca, tying the game at 2-2.

Lynchburg surged ahead in the second when Hawke doubled to score Robert Lopez and Yaikel Mijares, aided by a throwing error by center fielder Leonel Espinoza, and Thompson singled to score Hawke, making it 5-2.

The Hillcats piled on in the third with Garrett Howe's triple scoring Logun Clark, Lopez's single scoring Howe, Francisca's single driving in Lopez and Hawke, and Thompson's single scoring Francisca, pushing the lead to 10-2.

Pelicans starter Nazier Mulé struggled, taking the loss after allowing six runs on six hits over 2.0 innings with two strikeouts, two walks, and two hit batters.

Mathew Peters allowed four runs on six hits in 2.0 innings, and Cole Reynolds gave up two runs on four hits over 4.0 innings.

Myrtle Beach rallied for two runs in the seventh when Anderson Suriel singled to score Yahil Melendez, and Southisene walked to score Christian Olivo, cutting the deficit to 10-4. Lynchburg answered in the eighth with Luis Merejo's triple scoring Francisca and Thompson's single scoring Merejo, finalizing the score at 12-4.

The Pelicans managed eight hits, going 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position but leaving six runners on base, hampered by two fielding errors. Offensively, the Birds were led by Sisneros, who drove in one run with a single, finishing 2-for-4. Olivo paced the team in hits, going 2-for-3 with one run scored.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road series against the Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 17th. RHP Alfredo Romero (0-1, 6.11) expected to start for Myrtle Beach against LHP Rafe Schlesinger (1-1, 4.50) for Lynchburg.







