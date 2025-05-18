Crawdads Split Series with Kannapolis After 5-2 Loss

Hickory, NC - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers broke a 2-2 deadlock with a trio of runs in the eighth inning to defeat the Hickory Crawdads 5-2 at LP Frans Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Hickory came into the Sunday matinee with a chance to even their 2025 record to .500 for the third time this week against the Chicago White Sox Class A affiliate. Dalton Pence got the nod on the mound for Hickory and would be effective for the three innings he pitched. The southpaw surrendered two hits while striking out five hitters and would depart the game with Hickory leading 1-0.

The Crawdads took the 1-0 lead with a run in the first inning, as Yeremy Cabrera singled home Jesus Lopez off Kannapolis starter Kaleb Sophy. The hit for Cabrera was the first of two on the day, as the native of the Dominican Republic collected ten hits in the series.

The Crawdads were stymied today on the mound, surrendering nine hits and ten walks to Kannapolis.

The Crawdads were further limited to four hits on the day against four Kannapolis (21-18) pitchers.

Kevin Davis earned the win in relief to claim his first for the Ballers, while Aneudis Mejia was saddled with the loss, dropping his record to 1-3 for Hickory (18-20). Morris Austin got the save, his third of the year, salvaging a split of the series.

After a day off Monday, the club will welcome the Myrtle Beach Pelicans for the first time to LP Frans Stadium as a member of the Carolina League. Tuesday's game will be a 6pm first pitch, as the contest will mark the clubs first against a Chicago Cubs affiliate.

