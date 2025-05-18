Shorebirds Fall to the Nationals in the Series Finale

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (14-25) were defeated by the Fredericksburg Nationals (17-21) in Sunday's series finale, 7-2.

Maikol Hernandez put Delmarva ahead in the second inning with his first home run of the season. His solo shot gave the Shorebirds a 1-0 lead.

Fredericksburg responded in the top of the third when Luke Dickerson cleared the bases with a double, putting the Nationals ahead 3-1.

In the fourth, Yoander Rivero pushed another run across for the Fred Nats with a sacrifice fly, making it a 4-1 game.

It remained 4-1 into the seventh until the Nationals added three runs with a bases-loaded walk and a fielder's choice/error that drove in two runs, putting the Shorebirds behind 7-1.

Delmarva scored a run in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single by Kevin Guerrero, making it 7-2. However, that was as close as they could get, as the Fred Nats held on to win the finale.

Both starters factored into the final decision as Davian Garcia (2-2) earned the win and Eccel Correa (1-3) suffered the loss.

The Shorebirds return to action on Tuesday as they take on the Salem Red Sox on the road, with first pitch of the series opener scheduled for 6:35 PM.







