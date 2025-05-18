FredNats Right the Ship, Beat Delmarva 7-2 Sunday

SALISBURY, MD - The Fredericksburg Nationals (17-21) salvaged a series finale win on Sunday, winning 7-2 against the Delmarva Shorebirds (14-25) on Sunday afternoon after scoring just one total run across the previous two days.

The FredNats handed the ball to Davian Garcia, needing the right-hander to set the stage for a win. Delmarva won four of the first five games of the series, although no fault could be assigned to Fredericksburg's starting pitchers. Garcia kept that trend alive.

Despite allowing the game's first run in the second inning on a solo home run, Garcia dominated the Shorebirds, allowing just the one run across a career-high 5.2 IP. He struck out a career-high eight hitters as well, affording Delmarva only two hits and three walks at the plate. When he left the mound, the FredNat starting pitchers officially logged 29.2 IP in the series, allowing a combined four runs, an ERA of 1.21.

With Garcia going strong, the FredNat bats had to supply him with run support. In the four losses throughout the series, they scored just two combined runs, but sprang to life to back Garcia in the third inning. The first three batters reached against Delmarva's starter, Eccel Correa, ahead of Luke Dickerson. Dickerson, playing in his first series with Fredericksburg, smoked a bases-clearing double to put the FredNats up 3-1. Dickerson finished his first Single-A series hitting 6/23 with four extra-base hits, including a home run, and 8 RBI.

After the FredNats added another run in the fourth inning, they went all the way to the seventh leading 4-1. Then, after two walks and a single, they loaded the bases again, this time for Jorgelys Mota. Mota proceeded to draw an RBI walk and two more runs scored after an error in the field when Kevin Bazzell was batting. When the dust settled, the FredNats had broken out of their shell and had a 7-1 lead.

Four Fredericksburg relievers combined to allow just one run across the final 3.1 innings, holding on for the victory. Garcia (2-2) earned the win, as Correa (1-3) got the loss.

The FredNats are off Monday and will return home to face the first-place Carolina Mudcats in a six-game series starting Tuesday with a 6:35 start.







