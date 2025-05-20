Crawdads Take Series Opener over Pelicans, 2-1
May 20, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Hickory, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Hickory Crawdads 2-1 on Tuesday evening at LP Frans Stadium.
Myrtle Beach (15-24) and Hickory (19-20) remained scoreless through seven innings, with both teams struggling to convert opportunities. The Pelicans went 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position, leaving 13 runners on base, while the Crawdads went 0-for-3, leaving eight.
Pelicans starter Brooks Caple delivered a strong outing, pitching a career-high 7.0 scoreless innings while allowing two hits with six strikeouts and three walks. Hickory's Juan Agreda matched him, throwing 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing five hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.
The Crawdads broke through in the eighth against reliever Yoendris Gonzalez (0-1). A wild pitch scored Chandler Pollard, and Rafe Perich walked with the bases loaded to score Ben Hartl, giving Hickory a 2-0 lead.
Gonzalez took the loss, allowing two runs on one hit in 0.2 innings with one strikeout, one walk, and two hit batters. Dominic Hambley retired one batter to limit further damage.
Myrtle Beach rallied in the ninth when Owen Ayers reached on a fielding error by Pollard, scoring Ty Southisene, but the Pelicans couldn't capitalize further, falling 2-1.
William Privette earned the save for Hickory, allowing one unearned run over 1.0 inning with two strikeouts and two walks.
The Pelicans' offense was led by Jose Escobar, who went 2-for-3 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch, and Yahil Melendez, who went 2-for-4 with a stolen base.
The Pelicans continue a six-game road series against the Hickory Crawdads (Texas Rangers affiliate) at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 21st. LHP Hayden Frank (0-2, 7.48) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Kamdyn Perry (1-3, 6.65).
Carolina League Stories from May 20, 2025
- FredNats Throw One-Hitter behind Sykora, Shut out Carolina 2-0 - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Crawdads Shut out Pelicans in Game 1 - Hickory Crawdads
- Five-Run Fifth, Strong Pitching Combine for Win - Columbia Fireflies
- Crawdads Take Series Opener over Pelicans, 2-1 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Mudcats Drop Series Opener at Fredericksburg - Carolina Mudcats
- Former Hillcats Manager Tony Mansolino to Helm the Baltimore Orioles - Lynchburg Hillcats
- Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame Releases 2025 Inductees - Charleston RiverDogs
- Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes 5.20 at Kannapolis - Columbia Fireflies
- Dinges & DeBerry to Wisconsin; Anderson from ACL Brewers - Carolina Mudcats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stories
- Crawdads Take Series Opener over Pelicans, 2-1
- Lynchburg Earns Series Win with 9-2 Victory over Myrtle Beach
- Pelicans Collect Third Shutout of the Season, Down Hillcats 6-0
- Myrtle Beach Squanders Early Lead, Fall to Lynchburg 12-4
- Three-Run Eighth Inning Pushes Hillcats Past Pelicans