Crawdads Take Series Opener over Pelicans, 2-1

May 20, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Hickory, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Hickory Crawdads 2-1 on Tuesday evening at LP Frans Stadium.

Myrtle Beach (15-24) and Hickory (19-20) remained scoreless through seven innings, with both teams struggling to convert opportunities. The Pelicans went 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position, leaving 13 runners on base, while the Crawdads went 0-for-3, leaving eight.

Pelicans starter Brooks Caple delivered a strong outing, pitching a career-high 7.0 scoreless innings while allowing two hits with six strikeouts and three walks. Hickory's Juan Agreda matched him, throwing 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing five hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.

The Crawdads broke through in the eighth against reliever Yoendris Gonzalez (0-1). A wild pitch scored Chandler Pollard, and Rafe Perich walked with the bases loaded to score Ben Hartl, giving Hickory a 2-0 lead.

Gonzalez took the loss, allowing two runs on one hit in 0.2 innings with one strikeout, one walk, and two hit batters. Dominic Hambley retired one batter to limit further damage.

Myrtle Beach rallied in the ninth when Owen Ayers reached on a fielding error by Pollard, scoring Ty Southisene, but the Pelicans couldn't capitalize further, falling 2-1.

William Privette earned the save for Hickory, allowing one unearned run over 1.0 inning with two strikeouts and two walks.

The Pelicans' offense was led by Jose Escobar, who went 2-for-3 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch, and Yahil Melendez, who went 2-for-4 with a stolen base.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road series against the Hickory Crawdads (Texas Rangers affiliate) at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 21st. LHP Hayden Frank (0-2, 7.48) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Kamdyn Perry (1-3, 6.65).







