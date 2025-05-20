Eighty Deuces Fly to Extra-Inning Walk-Off Win

May 20, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Eighty Deuces (20-20) needed one more inning than normal to get the job done, but they found a way to outlast the Lynchburg Hillcats (24-16) 3-2 in walk-off fashion to open their six-game series.

Throughout the contest, both pitching staffs set the tone. Eighty Deuces starter Luis Rodriguez got started by stifling the Hillcats at nearly every opportunity, allowing him to record his longest outing of the 2025 season. The Hillcats only scratched one run across against him, an RBI single in the third inning, in his 5.2 frames, scattering two hits and three walks while striking out two batters.

Although Rodriguez departed with Fayetteville trailing 1-0, his teammates promptly picked him up and leveled the score in the bottom of the sixth. Caden Powell opened the frame by roping an automatic double to straightaway center field, and two batters later, he scampered home on a Cesar Hernandez sacrifice fly, evening the game at one apiece.

In relief of the Eighty Deuces starter, the duo of bullpen arms continued the team's strong pitching performance. Ryan Smith and Dawil Almonte combined to twirl 3.1 spotless frames, keeping pace with Lynchburg's relievers, taking the tightly contested matchup into extra innings.

The Hillcats plated the go-ahead run on a fielder's choice in the top of the 10th, but the Eighty Deuces responded right away and tallied the pair of runs they needed to secure the walk-off victory. Automatic runner Nehomar Ochoa, Jr. moved up to third on a wild pitch, and Jason Schiavone brought him home on a line-drive single. The next batter, Waner Luciano, ripped a base hit that snuck under Lynchburg left fielder Ryan Cesarini's glove and rolled to the left-field wall, chasing Schiavone home from first base and cementing the win all at once.

Fayetteville returns to action in search of their fifth straight win over the Hillcats on Wednesday at 6:35 PM. RHP Ramsey David gets the ball for the Woodpeckers against RHP Jogly Garcia for the Hillcats. It is also Dollar Dogs presented by WFNC 640 where every hot dog is only a buck.







