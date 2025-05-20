Kannapolis Unable to Match Offensive Intensity in Series-Opening Loss to Columbia

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers surrendered five runs in the top of the fifth to the Columbia Fireflies, falling, 8-1, Tuesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark in their series opener.

With the loss, the Ballers fall to 21-19 on the year, two back of Columbia in the South division with 11 games still to play between these two sides in the first half alone.

RHP Ricardo Brizuela dropped behind early, allowing five runs on four hits with three walks tying his season-high with six strikeouts. RHP Hale Sims followed up Brizuela, allowing a run on two hits in 0.1 innings.

Asbel Gonzalez put Kannapolis behind from the very first pitch of the game, launching his first home run of the season in the top of the first off Brizuela to make it, 1-0, Columbia.

The Cannon Ballers answered with their only run of the game in the bottom of the first, scoring on a Lyle Miller-Green sacrifice fly, to score Ryan Burrowes and knot the game, 1-1.

Columbia jumped in front by a wide margin in the top of the fifth, finding runs with a bases-loaded walk of Derlin Figueroa, followed up in the frame by a Ramon Ramirez two-RBI single and a Stone Russell two-RBI single.

Ramirez continued his stellar night in the top of the seventh, notching another RBI base hit to leap the Fireflies ahead, 7-1. Angel Acosta wrapped the night's scoring with a sacrifice fly, putting the visitors in front, 8-1, after seven with a lead too large for Kannapolis to rally.

RHP Seth Keener makes his first start in Kannapolis since July 4, 2024, in the second game of six this week with the Columbia Fireflies. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Kannapolis' 90's Night and Boll Weevils celebration.

