Delmarva Outlasts Salem in 11-Inning Thriller

May 20, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALEM, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (15-25) began their series against the Salem Red Sox (17-22) with a thrilling, 11-9 win in 11 innings.

Yasmil Bucce didn't waste any time putting Delmarva ahead by launching a two-run homer in the top of the first inning. His fourth home run brought the score to 2-0 after the first inning.

The offense stayed hot in the second inning as Braylin Tavera extended the lead to 3-0 with an RBI triple. Moments later, Edwin Amparo connected for his second home run of the year; his two-run shot made it a 5-0 game.

Salem scored their first run in the fourth inning with a two-out single by Starlyn Nunez, pulling the Red Sox within four at 5-1.

The Red Sox flipped the game on its head in the fifth inning by scoring five runs on five hits, including a two-run triple by Starlyn Nunez, which gave Salem a 6-5 lead.

Delmarva rallied to tie the game when Yasmil Bucce scored the tying run in the seventh inning on a passed ball, making it a 6-6 game.

The game remained tied at the end of nine innings, which forced a tenth frame.

In the top of the tenth, the Shorebirds took the lead on an RBI single by Alfredo Velasquez. Braylin Tavera followed him with a two-run double, his third hit and third RBI of the game, putting Delmarva ahead 9-6.

Salem responded in the bottom half by scoring three runs on an RBI single by Starlyn Nunez and a game-tying, two-run homer by Frederick Jimenez, sending the game into the eleventh inning.

The Shorebirds regained the lead with back-to-back bases-loaded walks to Andrés Nolaya and Braylin Tavera, giving Delmarva an 11-9 advantage entering the bottom half.

Simon Leandro handled the Red Sox in the bottom half as the game ended on a fly out to left with Raylin Ramos throwing out Justin Gonzales at the plate to put a bow on an 11-9 win in 11 innings.

The win was awarded to Simon Leandro (2-0), while Diego Viloria (0-1) took the loss for Salem.

Delmarva goes for a second-straight win over the Red Sox on Wednesday, with Sebastian Gongora takes the mound against Ben Hanson for Salem. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.







