Dinges & DeBerry to Wisconsin; Anderson from ACL Brewers

May 20, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series roster transactions affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves includes the promotion of C Marco Dinges and RHP Jaron DeBerry from the Mudcats to A+ Wisconsin and the addition of OF Jose Anderson from ACL Brewers.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 27 active players and 3 players on the injured list.

In summary:

5/20: C Marco Dinges promoted from Carolina to A+ Wisconsin

5/20: RHP Jaron DeBerry promoted from Carolina to A+ Wisconsin

5/20: OF Jose Anderson added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

Anderson will wear #5

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats.







