Sox Drops Extra-Inning Marathon to Delmarva 11-9

May 20, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Salem Red Sox News Release







SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox (17-22) came up just short on Tuesday night, falling to the Delmarva Shorebirds (15-25) in an 11-inning thriller, 11-9, in the series opener at Carilion Clinic Field.

The fireworks began early for Delmarva. Leadoff man Braylin Tavera opened the game with a single, and just two batters in the game, Yasmil Bucce crushed a no-doubt two-run homer to right field, giving the Shorebirds a quick 2-0 lead.

Delmarva added to its cushion in the second. Tavera drove in another run with an RBI triple, and Edwin Amparo followed with a two-run home run to left, making it a 5-0 ballgame after just two innings.

Salem struggled early against Shorebirds starter Luis De León. The southpaw was sharp, going 3.1 innings without allowing a hit or a run while striking out four.

The Red Sox finally broke through against right-hander Jacob Cravey out of the Delmarva bullpen. In the fourth inning, back-to-back walks to Andruw Musett and Freili Encarnacion set the stage for Starlyn Nunez, who drove in Salem's first run with a groundball RBI single into right field.

That run sparked a bigger rally in the fifth. Yosander Asencio led off with a stand-up double, and Kelvin Diaz drove him in to cut the deficit to 5-2. Justin Gonzalez and Musett followed with RBI singles to bring the Sox within one.

Nunez then came to the plate with runners on first and second and delivered once again, slapping the sixth pitch of the at-bat into center field for a two-RBI triple. The hit gave Salem a 6-5 lead after five innings, marking a dramatic turnaround from the early deficit.

On the mound, right-hander Adam Bates made his fourth start of the season, going 4.1 innings while allowing six hits and five runs. He handed the ball off to the bullpen, which featured strong performances from Nicholas Judice, Manuel Medina, and Joe Vogatsky.

That trio kept the game close, combining to allow just two hits and one unearned run over the next 4.2 innings. Vogatsky worked out of high-pressure situations in both the seventh and eighth innings, escaping a pair of bases-loaded jams to keep the game tied.

After nine innings, the score remained knotted at six, setting the stage for extra innings in Salem.

In the tenth, the Red Sox turned to an unusual source out of the bullpen - catcher-turned-reliever Diego Viloria, making his fourth appearance on the mound this season. Delmarva capitalized, scoring three runs off Viloria on an Alfredo Velasquez RBI single and a two-run double by Tavera to make it 9-6.

Facing a three-run deficit in the bottom of the tenth, the Red Sox refused to go quietly. Nunez drove in the placed runner with another RBI single, his fourth hit of the night, and Frederik Jimenez followed with a dramatic two-run home run to right field - his second long ball of the season - tying the game at 9-9 and sending the contest to an eleventh inning.

However, the Shorebirds struck again in the top of the eleventh, scoring two more runs. Salem was unable to mount another rally, ultimately falling 11-9 in a hard-fought, back-and-forth affair.

The Red Sox finished the night with nine runs on 10 hits and dropped the opener of the six-game set.

Salem and Delmarva will continue their series on Wednesday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark. Right-hander Ben Hansen is set to take the mound for the Sox as they look to even the series.







