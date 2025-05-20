'Jackets' Big Fifth Inning Stings RiverDogs

North Augusta, SC - Augusta's five-run fifth inning proved to be too much for the RiverDogs to overcome, as Charleston dropped the series opener with the GreenJackets 6-4 on Tuesday night at SRP Park.

Augusta manufactured the game's first run in the bottom of the first inning. After singling to open the inning, John Gil advanced to second base on a ground out, then swiped third to set up an RBI groundout by Eric Hartman that made it 1-0.

The RiverDogs responded in the top of the second to take a 2-1 advantage, as Angel Mateo and Jose Monzon roped RBI singles.

Charleston starter Jayden Voelker bounced back from the first inning run to toss three consecutive zeros on the line score to preserve the 'Dogs advantage.

The lead swelled to 4-1 in the fourth inning. Charleston loaded the bases with no outs and scored on Nathan Flewelling's bases-loaded walk and Narciso Polanco's sacrifice fly.

The contest took a 180-degree turn in the bottom of the fifth. The GreenJackets chased Voelker from the game with back-to-back RBI knocks; an RBI single from Jake Steels and RBI double from Luis Sanchez that cut the lead to 3-2.

With Engert Garcia on the hill, Hartman picked up another RBI groundout to knot the game. Alen Pineda followed with the game's big blow: a go-ahead, two-RBI single to center field, which put Augusta ahead for good.

Dominic Niman kept things tight out of the bullpen, delivering three scoreless innings to finish the game for Charleston.

The RiverDogs threatened late, producing two baserunners in each of their final two at-bats, but failed to capitalize.

The series continues Wednesday night at 7:05 pm, with Trevor Harrison scheduled to start for Charleston. The RiverDogs return to Riley Park on May 27 to open a six-game series with Kannapolis. Tickets are available online at RiverDogs.com.







