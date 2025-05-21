FredNats and Mudcats Postponed Wednesday

May 21, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Tonight's game between the FredNats and Carolina Mudcats has been postponed due to weather. The two teams will play a doubleheader Friday, May 23, with game one starting at 5:05 p.m. Both games will be seven innings. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. One ticket will be good for both games.

Fans who had tickets for tonight's game can exchange them for any future 2025 FredNat home game of equal or lesser value, including both doubleheader games.

