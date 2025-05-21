Four in the Eighth Beats Columbia 6-3

May 21, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Hiro Wyatt

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Hiro Wyatt(Columbia Fireflies)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Fireflies took a 3-2 lead to the eighth inning where Kannapolis hung four to beat the Fireflies 6-3 Wednesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Caleb Bonemer started the inning reaching on a fielding error from Derlin Figueroa. After that, Calvin Harris doubled to move runners to second and third wtih no outs. Lyle Miller-Green bunted the first run of the inning in off Henson Leal (BS, 1; L, 1-3) and then back-to-back runners reached safely to add another pair, granting Kannapolis a 6-3 lead.

Jack Young (W, 1-0) closed out hte night with two scoreless innings for Kannapolis to keep the Fireflies bats at bay.

Columbia got on the board in the top of the fourth. Stone Russell mashed his second homer of the season around the right-field foul pole to cut Kannapolis's lead to 2-1.

Then in the fifth, the Fireflies took the lead. Angel Acosta and Dionmy Salon drew back-to-back walks to start the frame. With one out, Asbel Gonzalez was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Derlin Figueroa. The third baseman lifted a sacrifice fly to right to plate Acosta and tie the game. After that, Seth Keener issued a balk to bring Salon around and give the Fireflies their first lead of the game, 3-2.

Hiro Wyatt retired the last eight batters he faced in his five inning start. The righty struck out six and allowed a pair of runs before getting the ball to the bullpen. Julio Rosario was the first arm out in relief. Rosario went two scoreless innings to keep Columbia's lead intact heading to the eighth inning.

Kannapolis cracked the score column first in the bottom of the second inning. Calvin Harris and George Wolkow started the inning with back-to-back singles. Next, Lyle Miller-Green dribbled a fielder's choice to third base, where Harris was able to score ahead of a throw from Derlin Figueroa to put Kannapolis in front 1-0.

Ronny Hernandez added a run the next inning with a solo shot to left field.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tomorrow at Atrium Health Ballpark at 6:30 pm. RHP Yunior Marte (3-1, 2.87 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with southpaw Grant Umberger (1-0, 3.60 ERA).

Columbia comes back to Segra Park to face the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Memorial Day week! The team will celebrate with $1 Busch Light for Thirsty Thursday May 29 on Country Night. The next day, we'll find our beach for Margaritaville Night. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will get a Hawaiian T-shirt courtesy of AMAROK. Then Saturday is the best Dad-Daughter Date Night in Columbia. Join us for Princess Knight with a pre-game tea party and a post-game fireworks show May 31. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.