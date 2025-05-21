Mudcats Rained out at Fredericksburg

May 21, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, V.A. - Wednesday night's game between the Carolina Mudcats and Fredericksburg Nationals has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on Friday as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5:05 P.M.

Both games of the doubleheader will be seven inning contests.

The Mudcats and Nationals return to action on Thursday night at 6:35 P.M. inside Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.







Carolina League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.